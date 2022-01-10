New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 201,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in A10 Networks by 370.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,078,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,139,000 after acquiring an additional 848,779 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in A10 Networks by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,376,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,535,000 after purchasing an additional 558,820 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in A10 Networks by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,598,000 after purchasing an additional 357,761 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in A10 Networks by 1,100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 290,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in A10 Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $1,741,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $10,535,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Becker sold 4,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $62,753.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,618,304 shares of company stock worth $40,969,988. Insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BWS Financial raised their price target on A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

A10 Networks stock opened at $14.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.05. A10 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $19.05.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 38.01%. The company had revenue of $65.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is currently 4.35%.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

