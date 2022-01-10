New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 17.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 480,396 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 101,106 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,549,267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $575,784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710,524 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 704.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,686,486 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855,741 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 22,772.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,322,825 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303,925 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,514,955 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $462,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on SWN shares. Truist boosted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.12.

SWN opened at $4.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.94. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $5.96.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 324.52% and a negative net margin of 55.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.