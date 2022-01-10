New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,371 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1,204.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after buying an additional 140,724 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 146,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIBK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of FIBK opened at $44.52 on Monday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.23 and a 1-year high of $51.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $166.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. First Interstate BancSystem’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is 53.95%.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 2,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.39 per share, with a total value of $113,443.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $58,738.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 3,880 shares of company stock valued at $155,358 in the last ninety days. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

