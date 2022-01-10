New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,301 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGM. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4,044.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 100,702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,959,000 after acquiring an additional 98,272 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 15,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,875 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,812,000 after purchasing an additional 13,133 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 255.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 12,844 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 2nd quarter worth $989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

NYSE AGM opened at $127.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.00. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a one year low of $74.50 and a one year high of $137.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.43 and its 200-day moving average is $111.07.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.07). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $56.80 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.