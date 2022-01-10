New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 17,653 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,653 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sonos were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sonos during the third quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sonos during the second quarter worth about $39,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonos by 60.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Sonos during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Sonos during the second quarter worth about $70,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sonos alerts:

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $28.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.87. Sonos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.91 and a twelve month high of $44.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.81.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Sonos had a return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $359.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SONO. TheStreet cut Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sonos from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sonos in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $2,070,622.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.