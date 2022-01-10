New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,348 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,348 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 645.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 17,652 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 18.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 20.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 28.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $11,772,000. 57.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Shares of PFSI opened at $67.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.05 and its 200 day moving average is $64.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.11 and a 12-month high of $71.52.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $786.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.20 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 36.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.48%.

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $1,038,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Farhad Nanji bought 125,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.78 per share, with a total value of $8,118,294.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 412,554 shares of company stock valued at $26,628,876 and have sold 45,000 shares valued at $2,985,150. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

