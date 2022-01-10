News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Short Interest Update

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,440,000 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the November 30th total of 8,260,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NWSA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWSA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of News by 20.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,321,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688,638 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in News by 642.8% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,952,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420,763 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its position in News by 109.3% in the third quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,758,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,017 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in News by 359.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,944,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,900 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in News by 21.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,124,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $22.50 on Monday. News has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day moving average of $23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 5.05%. News’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that News will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

