NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.03

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.03 and last traded at $4.72, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. raised their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

The company has a current ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 16.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 2.04.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 79.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 50.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 591,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 197,989 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 125,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 38,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

