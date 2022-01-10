NextDAO (NAX) Market Cap Achieves $2.57 Million

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One NextDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. NextDAO has a total market cap of $2.57 million and $115,438.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NextDAO has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00058693 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00067107 BTC.

NextDAO Profile

NAX is a coin. It launched on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,245,642,832 coins and its circulating supply is 2,205,410,722 coins. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

