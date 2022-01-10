NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Rating Increased to Outperform at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $22.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NXGN opened at $18.19 on Thursday. NextGen Healthcare has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $23.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -303.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.28.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. NextGen Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $149.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. NextGen Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, CFO James Robert Jr. Arnold bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $77,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Srinivas S. Velamoor bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.23 per share, with a total value of $48,690.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $227,570 over the last 90 days. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 82.9% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

