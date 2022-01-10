NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NGL Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments: retail propane; wholesale supply and marketing; and midstream. The Retail Propane segment engages in retail marketing, sale, and distribution of propane, including the sale and lease of propane tanks, equipment, and supplies to residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers through customer service locations. The Wholesale Supply and Marketing segment supplies propane and other natural gas liquids, as well as provides related storage to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners. The Midstream segment involves in the delivery of propane from pipelines or trucks to propane terminals and transfers the propane to third-party transport trucks for delivery to retailers, wholesalers, or other consumers. NGL Energy Partners LP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Shares of NGL opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average is $2.10. NGL Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $4.09. The firm has a market cap of $281.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 28.53% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO H Michael Krimbill acquired 40,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $89,646.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Ciolek acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $87,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 350,000 shares of company stock worth $716,802.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, NBW Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 279,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares during the period. 35.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

