Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Receives $25.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.38.

Several research firms have commented on NLSN. TheStreet raised Nielsen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

NYSE:NLSN traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.17. The company had a trading volume of 84,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,704,360. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Nielsen has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.43.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Nielsen had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nielsen will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.01%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Nielsen in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 20.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 29.6% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

