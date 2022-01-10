NioCorp Developments (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NioCorp Developments (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $1.40 price objective on the stock.

NIOBF stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.98. NioCorp Developments has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $1.65.

NioCorp Developments Company Profile

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. It focuses on a superalloy materials project in Southeast Nebraska for the production of niobium, scandium, and titanium. The company was founded on February 27, 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

