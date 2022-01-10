Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) Short Interest Down 22.4% in December

Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the November 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 38.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NCRBF opened at $37.02 on Monday. Nippon Carbon has a 52-week low of $37.02 and a 52-week high of $40.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.97.

About Nippon Carbon

Nippon Carbon Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon products in Japan. It offers carbon fiber products, including molded heat insulating materials for high temperature furnaces; CARBORON, a soft felt used in a range of heat insulators for high temperature furnaces; C/C Composite, a lightweight carbon material used in heat resistant composite structural members, high temperature furnace materials, trays, jigs, etc.; and CARBEST, a carbon fiber packing material.

