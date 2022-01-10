NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Short Interest Update

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 669,200 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the November 30th total of 848,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 503,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $23.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.48. NMI has a twelve month low of $19.43 and a twelve month high of $26.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. NMI had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 46.58%. The company had revenue of $124.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts expect that NMI will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in NMI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in NMI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NMI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

NMIH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on NMI from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.06.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

