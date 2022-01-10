NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from €42.00 to €45.00. The stock traded as high as $28.60 and last traded at $28.60, with a volume of 29343 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.38.

NNGRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upgraded NN Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NN Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.86.

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

