Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,856 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Nordson worth $63,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 187.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Nordson in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 67.2% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nordson by 1.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Nordson in the third quarter valued at about $575,000. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NDSN stock opened at $238.09 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $259.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.62. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.60 and a fifty-two week high of $272.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.95.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). Nordson had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $599.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.36%.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.25.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

