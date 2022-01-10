Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Northern Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.77. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.72 EPS.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NTRS. Wolfe Research raised Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.20.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $129.66 on Monday. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $88.20 and a 1-year high of $130.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.96 and its 200 day moving average is $116.95. The company has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 44.16%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total transaction of $500,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total value of $236,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,420 shares of company stock worth $9,142,378. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the second quarter worth $135,059,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 26.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,464,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $265,659,000 after buying an additional 523,077 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3,941.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 455,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,637,000 after buying an additional 443,988 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at about $34,227,766,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 180.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 568,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,253,000 after buying an additional 365,283 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

