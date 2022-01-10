NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.70.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Griffin Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NOV in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $118,521.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NOV by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,167,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $447,937,000 after buying an additional 9,485,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NOV by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,142,815 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $369,868,000 after buying an additional 900,158 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of NOV by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,478,634 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $145,213,000 after buying an additional 1,310,604 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of NOV by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,670,772 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $132,836,000 after buying an additional 68,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of NOV by 7.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,611,544 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $112,897,000 after purchasing an additional 577,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOV traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $15.03. The company had a trading volume of 88,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992,240. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average is $13.70. NOV has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. On average, research analysts expect that NOV will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is -13.79%.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

