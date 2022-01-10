Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.45 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) to post $10.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nucor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.70 billion and the lowest is $10.22 billion. Nucor posted sales of $5.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Nucor will report full year sales of $36.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.34 billion to $37.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $33.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.60 billion to $40.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Nucor by 222.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,039,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857,349 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 112.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,892,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,892,000 after buying an additional 1,000,028 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,665,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nucor by 35.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,750,000 after acquiring an additional 686,067 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,335,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,581,604,000 after acquiring an additional 661,012 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $114.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.79. Nucor has a twelve month low of $47.94 and a twelve month high of $128.81.

Nucor announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.96%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

