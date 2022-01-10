Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.41

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as 7.41 and last traded at 7.43, with a volume of 38161 shares. The stock had previously closed at 7.98.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OTLY shares. HSBC assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $7.80 price objective on the stock. Truist dropped their target price on Oatly Group from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Oatly Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Oatly Group from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Oatly Group from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 19.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 9.39 and a 200-day moving average of 14.72.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. The company had revenue of 171.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 185.98 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Oatly Group AB will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth $338,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $938,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,883,000. Institutional investors own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

