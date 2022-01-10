ODUWA Trading 7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 66% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 10th. ODUWA has a total market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $14,393.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ODUWA has traded 7% lower against the dollar. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000975 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,714.95 or 0.99837906 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00089587 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007241 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00031664 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00033931 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $330.12 or 0.00790080 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

