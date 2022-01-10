Offshift (XFT) Price Up 71% This Week

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 10th. In the last week, Offshift has traded 71% higher against the dollar. Offshift has a total market cap of $70.32 million and approximately $5.07 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for $15.71 or 0.00038646 BTC on major exchanges.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,753.92 or 1.00228148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00082883 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00007143 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00032411 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $295.94 or 0.00727813 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,475,000 coins. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

