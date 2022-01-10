Oikos Market Capitalization Tops $797,868.12 (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Oikos coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Oikos has a total market capitalization of $797,868.12 and approximately $7,808.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oikos has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00058545 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00083698 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.82 or 0.07506861 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,817.87 or 0.99916935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00071441 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Oikos Profile

Oikos was first traded on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 197,745,248 coins and its circulating supply is 187,610,538 coins. The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash . Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Buying and Selling Oikos

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

