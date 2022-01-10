OpenOcean (OOE) Trading Down 14.3% Over Last Week

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 9th. One OpenOcean coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000610 BTC on exchanges. OpenOcean has a total market capitalization of $38.38 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OpenOcean has traded down 14.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00058926 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00084751 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,144.33 or 0.07492611 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,874.77 or 0.99783287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00071307 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003218 BTC.

OpenOcean Coin Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

Buying and Selling OpenOcean

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenOcean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenOcean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

