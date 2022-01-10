OrganiGram (OGI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $19.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.13 million. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 163.38%. On average, analysts expect OrganiGram to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:OGI opened at $1.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.16. OrganiGram has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $6.45.

OGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $5.50 to $5.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. lowered their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.99.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OrganiGram stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 841,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,437 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of OrganiGram worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 14.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

