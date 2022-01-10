Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKF) Short Interest Update

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 584,900 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the November 30th total of 731,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 75.0 days.

Shares of OTSKF stock opened at $35.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.94. Otsuka has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $36.17.

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, Consumer Products, and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment manufactures therapeutic drugs and infusions focusing on the central nervous system, oncology, and infectious diseases.

