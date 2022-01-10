Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) vs. ENEVA S A/S (OTCMKTS:ENEVY) Head to Head Analysis

ENEVA S A/S (OTCMKTS:ENEVY) and Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.3% of Otter Tail shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Otter Tail shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ENEVA S A/S and Otter Tail’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENEVA S A/S $856.12 million 2.25 $242.92 million N/A N/A Otter Tail $890.11 million 3.16 $95.85 million $3.45 19.65

ENEVA S A/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Otter Tail.

Profitability

This table compares ENEVA S A/S and Otter Tail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENEVA S A/S 28.38% 15.15% 7.51% Otter Tail 13.19% 15.86% 5.44%

Volatility and Risk

ENEVA S A/S has a beta of -28.9, meaning that its share price is 2,990% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Otter Tail has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ENEVA S A/S and Otter Tail, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENEVA S A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Otter Tail 0 1 2 0 2.67

Otter Tail has a consensus target price of $73.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.42%. Given Otter Tail’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Otter Tail is more favorable than ENEVA S A/S.

Summary

Otter Tail beats ENEVA S A/S on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ENEVA S A/S

Eneva S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in Brazil. It generates electricity through coal, natural gas, hydro, and solar energy. The company has an operational installed capacity of 2.2 GWs. It also engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas; and energy trading activities. The company was formerly known as MPX Energia S.A. and changed its name to Eneva S.A. in October 2013. Eneva S.A. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers. The Plastics segment produces polyvinyl chloride pipes. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Fergus Falls, MN.

