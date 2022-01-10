Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Stake Boosted by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,011,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297,368 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 2.15% of Outset Medical worth $49,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 7.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,897,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,723,000 after purchasing an additional 476,343 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 314.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,768 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,152,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,878 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 202.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,251,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,548,000 after purchasing an additional 837,654 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OM opened at $39.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.34. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 2.48. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $61.00.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.19. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 133.86%. The company had revenue of $26.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.44) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, Director D Keith Grossman sold 3,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $212,945.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $117,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,074 shares of company stock worth $7,376,778. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.