OWNDATA Hits Market Capitalization of $398,613.75 (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. OWNDATA has a market cap of $398,613.75 and approximately $10.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OWNDATA coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OWNDATA has traded down 28.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.54 or 0.00419423 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000148 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00008696 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000939 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $538.15 or 0.01285829 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About OWNDATA

OWNDATA (CRYPTO:OWN) is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

OWNDATA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OWNDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

