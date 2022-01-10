Oxford Industries, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Oxford Industries in a report issued on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson anticipates that the textile maker will earn $1.90 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ Q2 2023 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.88 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.83.

Shares of OXM stock opened at $97.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.73. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.72. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $63.77 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $247.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.69 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Oxford Industries by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,767,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $174,734,000 after purchasing an additional 84,821 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Oxford Industries by 49,407.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 651,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,703,000 after purchasing an additional 649,712 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Oxford Industries by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 544,632 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,109,000 after purchasing an additional 230,871 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 543,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 369,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $194,758.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.27%.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

