Oxler Private Wealth LLC Acquires 2,000 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 43.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BYND. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,559,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,948,000 after buying an additional 174,778 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,456,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,926,000 after buying an additional 519,411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,896,000 after buying an additional 231,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,023,000 after purchasing an additional 195,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter worth $74,665,000. 51.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $506,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

BYND stock traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.70. The company had a trading volume of 46,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,254,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 15.52 and a quick ratio of 12.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -34.09 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.20 and a 200 day moving average of $103.97. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $106.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

BYND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Beyond Meat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beyond Meat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.19.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

