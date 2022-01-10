Oxler Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOOV. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 121.6% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 127,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,303,000 after purchasing an additional 69,844 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,818,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,486,000 after purchasing an additional 43,843 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 232,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,221,000 after purchasing an additional 31,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 93,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter.

VOOV stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $151.75. 4,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,940. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.51. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $121.29 and a 12 month high of $155.00.

