Oxler Private Wealth LLC Has $1.60 Million Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 54,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 45,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $211,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CMS traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.21. 4,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,456,320. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.19 and its 200-day moving average is $61.93. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $65.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.25.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.81%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

