Oxler Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for 1.2% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000.

Shares of IJJ stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,060. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.97. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $87.09 and a 12-month high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

