Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Shares Sold by 55I LLC

55I LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,154,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,777 shares during the period. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of 55I LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. 55I LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $43,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PTLC. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 157,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $40.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.53.

