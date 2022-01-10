Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.88) Per Share

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Westenberg anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.88) per share for the year. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

Separately, assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

PACB opened at $16.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.06 and its 200-day moving average is $26.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -79.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 20.32, a quick ratio of 19.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Pacific Biosciences of California has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $53.69.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $34.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.93 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 30.39% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

