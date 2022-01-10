Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $44.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.28. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.70 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $63,906.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $34,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,518 shares of company stock worth $371,654 over the last ninety days. 2.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 48,813.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,174 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,068,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,422,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,779,000 after purchasing an additional 306,218 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,514,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,900,000 after purchasing an additional 257,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the third quarter worth $7,930,000. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

