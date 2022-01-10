Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC lowered its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 800 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Atalan Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $126,157,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 586,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $217,584,000 after purchasing an additional 336,392 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 70.6% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 461,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $221,264,000 after acquiring an additional 191,190 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 93.4% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 319,205 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $118,441,000 after acquiring an additional 154,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 247.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 163,340 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $60,607,000 after purchasing an additional 116,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total transaction of $6,087,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.31, for a total transaction of $4,999,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,875 shares of company stock valued at $30,746,594. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $525.49 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $311.56 and a 12 month high of $572.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.71 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $529.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $469.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PANW. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $535.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.82.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.