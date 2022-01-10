Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Short Interest Down 26.3% in December

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the November 30th total of 3,460,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 284.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 281.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. 48.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS opened at $22.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.24. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $39.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $460.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.45 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 15.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

