Papp L Roy & Associates Acquires 442 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Papp L Roy & Associates raised its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,617 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in First Solar were worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSLR. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in First Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,838,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the second quarter worth approximately $71,843,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,940,487 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,235,299,000 after purchasing an additional 602,676 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 120.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,037,923 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $93,942,000 after purchasing an additional 566,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 150.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $73,785,000 after purchasing an additional 489,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FSLR traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,005. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.71 and a 12 month high of $123.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.05. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.10 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company’s revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $68,030.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total value of $133,404.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,523 shares of company stock valued at $376,014. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FSLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Guggenheim cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.10.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

