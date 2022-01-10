Papp L Roy & Associates Has $14.25 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Papp L Roy & Associates lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,413 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.8% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1,262.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD stock traded down $10.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $383.23. The stock had a trading volume of 63,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,834. The firm has a market cap of $400.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $396.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.25. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.63.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.