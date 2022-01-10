Papp L Roy & Associates Has $17.70 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.2% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innovative Portfolios lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the third quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JNJ stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $173.32. 53,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,678,007. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.25. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $151.47 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The firm has a market cap of $456.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

