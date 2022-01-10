Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Receives $18.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PARR. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

PARR traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Par Pacific has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $20.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average is $15.40.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 68.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Par Pacific will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Pate bought 34,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $464,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 72,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $1,232,604.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $728,770 and have sold 840,011 shares valued at $12,695,804. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Par Pacific by 5.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 21,281 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 183.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 28,516 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,741,000 after acquiring an additional 910,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 24,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

