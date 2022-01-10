Parachute Trading Down 6.4% Over Last Week (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Parachute has a market cap of $778,619.80 and $189,491.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Parachute has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00036290 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000310 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 608,771,481 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.