Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$25.83.

POU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Paramount Resources to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Shares of POU opened at C$24.64 on Monday. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of C$5.49 and a 1 year high of C$25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$23.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.58.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$369.14 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources will post 2.7700001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.48%.

In related news, Senior Officer E. Mitchell Shier sold 31,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.89, for a total transaction of C$740,642.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$657,619.04. Also, Senior Officer John B. Williams sold 8,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.37, for a total value of C$194,990.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,877,253.97. Insiders sold 93,268 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,829 in the last three months.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.