ParkinGo (GOT) Price Hits $0.0709 on Major Exchanges

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Over the last week, ParkinGo has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and $583.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParkinGo coin can now be bought for $0.0709 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,478.39 or 0.99775680 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00090076 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007215 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00031657 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00036750 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $296.23 or 0.00712585 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

