Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires 1,670 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,779,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,875,162,000 after purchasing an additional 717,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,848,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,967,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,738 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,598,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,053,451,000 after purchasing an additional 410,663 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,692,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,816,810,000 after purchasing an additional 735,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,813,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,699,706,000 after acquiring an additional 381,458 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.17. The stock had a trading volume of 120,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,507,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.03. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The firm has a market cap of $140.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.62%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.61.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

