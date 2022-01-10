Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Grows Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.1% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $14,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $60,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded down $1.64 on Monday, hitting $161.10. The stock had a trading volume of 136,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,926,476. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $165.32. The stock has a market cap of $389.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.44.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

