Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Increases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,915,716,000 after buying an additional 5,427,422 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Chevron by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,625,932,000 after buying an additional 1,844,030 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,281,898,000 after buying an additional 4,339,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,544,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,190,395,000 after buying an additional 537,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Chevron by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after buying an additional 1,513,296 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Tudor Pickering raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.24.

CVX traded down $0.75 on Monday, hitting $124.28. 162,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,685,676. The company has a market cap of $239.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.24. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $84.57 and a twelve month high of $125.54.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 418,801 shares of company stock valued at $48,305,317. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

